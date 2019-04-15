France's news in English

Tell us: What is the best way to find work in France?

15 April 2019
10:22 CEST+02:00
Working 9-5 may drive you crazy if you let it, but it also pays the bills. Photo: AFP
15 April 2019
10:22 CEST+02:00
French living isn't all vin rouge and long lunches - for most of us there is also the small matter of earning a living. But what is the best way to go about finding work in France?

Share with us your experiences of finding work in France, and what advice you would give to others hoping to join the French workforce.

 
