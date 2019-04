Six metro lines and three tram lines will take part in the six-month trial period for all-night services on certain weekends.

The trial will run from September 2019 to March 2020 and will see services run through the night for one Saturday per month.

READ ALSO



The measures are intended to boost Paris' nightlife. Photo: AFP

At present the Metro closes at 1.40am on Fridays and Saturdays and 12.40am on week nights, and only runs later on special occasions such as New Year's Eve.

The trial will involve Metro lines 1, 2, 5, 6, 9 and 14 and tram lines 2, 3a and 3b.

On one Saturday a month, the Metro will be open from 5.30am on Saturday until 12.30am on Monday.

The days selected for the trial are; September 14, October 12, November 9, Tuesday, December 31, January 11, February 8 and March 7.

However it is not yet confirmed that all the stations on the selected lines will be opened late.

The trial was announced as a measure to boost Paris' night time economy, after consultation with restaurant, bar and club owners in the city.