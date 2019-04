Monday April 15th

President Emmanuel Macron will give a speech on Monday evening setting out the "first concrete measures" to be taken in response to the grievances aired at over 10,000 townhall-style meetings between January and March or posted online, the presidency told AFP.

A French court will deliberate over the verdict in the trial of Alain Soral, the former Jean-Marie Le Pen speechwriter, who has been tried for Holocaust denial.

Festival of Birds and Nature, Somme Bay, Northern France, from April 13th-22nd

It might have started on Saturday but this festival dedicated to bird and animal watching that has been around since 1991 is on for the rest of the week. And you can discover the Somme Bay like you have never seen it before.

The Festival organises events such as bird watching tours, workshops for kids, wildlife documentary viewings, art exhibitions and more.

Tuesday April 16th

Salon des Maires, an event dedicated to the elected officials and policy makers in the greater Paris region of Ile-de-France.

Printemps de Bourges, central France, April 16th-21st

This music festival gets bigger every year; over six days, more than 100 artists will perform from a diverse range of genres, with concerts showcasing big names as well as newcomers. Music industry professionals regularly recruit new talent at the Printemps du Bourges, so if you're the type of person who likes to hear new sounds before they hit the charts, it's a good chance to spot about-to-be-discovered stars. And you can get reduced rates for public transport tickets between Bourges and Paris.

Wednesday April 17th

A French court will deliberate on the appeal of Patrick de Carolis and Bastien Millot, the ex-heads of France Televisions and communications agency Bygmalion, who were charged with nepotism.

Thursday April 18th