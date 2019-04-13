Scaffolding or modern art? Jury out on new Paris fountains

<p>Located at a roundabout around halfway between Tuileries Garden and the Arc</p><p>de Triomphe, the fountains were inaugurated by Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo on March 21st, and have divided opinion in the City of Light.</p><p>"When you're close up, it's original, but when you go down the Champs-Elysees and you look at them all together, you might think that it's a bunch of scaffolding that's been put up and needs to come down at some point," one long-time resident grumbled to AFP as she walked past.</p><p>The six shiny fountains, which rotate to mimic the swirling traffic at the busy intersection, resemble oversized pencils jutting into the air.</p><p>Each fountain is comprised of a four-storey-high, bronze-alloy pole that supports three descending arms made of pieces of Swarovski cut crystal studded with LED lights that sparkle at night.</p><p>Other Parisians are pleased with the result.</p><p>"It's better than before," said Ibrahim Ngaiye, a bicycle courier for the food delivery service Glovo, who was waiting for his next order.</p><p>"Before, there were just trees, trash cans and smaller fountains. The roundabout's better like this."</p><p>The structures, designed by brothers Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec to replace a set of stone fountains that had fallen into disrepair, pack nearly three tonnes of crystal.</p><p>The 6.3-million-euro project is the first major initiative of the Paris Foundation, which was established in 2015 to raise money for public projects with a "strong emphasis" on contemporary art.</p><p>The project was fully funded by private donations and helped along by a significant discount on the crystal.</p><p>Introducing modern art to the streets of Paris has often been controversial, and many residents object to what they see as eyesores -- or frivolous projects financed with public money.</p><p>At the end of 2017, a public campaign was launched to prevent the installation of a privately funded sculpture of giant tulips by artist Jeff Koons which was "gifted" to the city after the 2015 Paris terror attacks.</p><p>Just over a year after its inauguration, many residents of the poverty-wracked Porte de Clignancourt area on the northern edge of the city are still unhappy with a giant red heart installed on a pole that cost 650,000 euros in public money.</p><p>And some locals still cringe at the memory of a giant sculpture appearing to show a man having sex with an animal that was destined for the gardens in front of the Louvre, and another that resembled a sex toy erected in the middle of the Place Vendome, opposite the Ritz hotel.</p><p>Perhaps the most controversial of all was the publicly financed glass-and-metal pyramid installed in front of the Louvre palace in 1989 in central Paris.</p><p>Designed by the Chinese-American architect I. M. Pei, it was denounced by some at the time for ruining the sight of the former royal palace, but has since become a popular attraction in its own right.</p><p>Nadia, who runs a newsstand near the new fountains, said she found them particularly attractive after the sun goes down.</p><p>"At night, they sparkle," she told AFP. "With the jets of water coming out of the bottom, it looks like a rocket that's taking off."</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190403/arc-de-triomphe-all-wrapped-up">Paris' Arc de Triomphe will be all wrapped up with special artwork</a></strong></p>