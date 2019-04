"I'll be there," he told reporters in the White House.

Operation Overlord was launched on June 6, 1944, sending waves of US and other Allied soldiers onto the French coast where they dislodged German forces

and began the liberation of France and the eventual battle for Germany itself, ending in defeat for the Nazis.

The Normandy trip will add to a relatively busy summer of international travel for Trump, who is also expected to go to Japan twice and to a G7 summit in August in Biarritz, France.

The US president was last in France, along with dozens of other world leaders, to commemorate the centenary of the end of World War I in a solemn ceremony in Paris in November 2018.