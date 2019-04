The annual survey of French companies showed that record numbers plan to recruit this year, but many anticipate difficulties in finding suitable candidates.

The top occupations that are hard to fill in France are car bodyworkers, roofers, plumbers, heating engineers and home carers.

The data - a survey of 436,000 French companies commissioned by the French government unemployment office Pôle emploi - showed that 14.8 percent of firms were planning on expanding their workforce in 2019, creating a potential 2.69 million jobs on offer.

The sectors that will be particularly in search of labour in the coming months are construction (where 26 percent of firms surveyed said they intended to hire more people), industry (20 percent), business services (20 percent), trade (11 percent) and agriculture (eight percent).

"With a 14.8 percent increase in recruitment plans in 2019, hiring intentions are this year at their highest level in ten years," Jean Bassères, Director General of Pôle emploi, told Le Parisien.

And more good news is that the much of the planned recruitment is for stable jobs, rather that short-term or seasonal work.

"The industrial sector, which will be recruiting a lot this year, traditionally needs permanent contracts," added Bassères.

But French entrepreneurs say they are anticipating more difficulties in recruiting this year than in 2018.

According to them, one out of two hiring projects will be difficult to complete (compared to 44.4 percent in 2018).

Three-quarters of employers expect these difficulties to be related to the inadequate profile of candidates (lack of experience, motivation, skills) and 35 percent link this difficulty to the proposed working conditions.

French vocab for job hunting

Pôle emploi - the unemployment office, where you can sign on if you are looking for work

Postuler à un poste - apply for a job

Une offre/annonce d'emploi - job advert

Contract Duration Indeterminée (CDI) - a permanent contract

Contract Duration Determinée (CDD) - a temporary, fixed term contract. Usually for a maximum of 18 months