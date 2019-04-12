QUIZ: How well do you know the rules of cycling in France?

<div>Cycling is a great way to explore French cities. </div><div>But it's not easy staying on the right side of the myriad French laws concerning cycling - as Paris' deputy mayor recently found (more on that in the quiz).</div><div>Take out test to find out how informed you are on the rules of the road so you don't risk getting a fine too. </div><div><div><iframe class="enp-quiz-iframe" id="enp-quiz-iframe-1109" src="https://mediaengagement.org/quiz-embed/1109" style="width: 100%; height: 500px; border: none"></iframe></div></div>