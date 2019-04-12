France's news in English

QUIZ: How well do you know the rules of cycling in France?

12 April 2019
quizmembers

QUIZ: How well do you know the rules of cycling in France?
Photo: AFP
12 April 2019
When it comes to cycling in France, there are a lot of rules you need to follow. Try our test and see how informed you are before hitting the road.
Cycling is a great way to explore French cities. 
 
But it's not easy staying on the right side of the myriad French laws concerning cycling - as Paris' deputy mayor recently found (more on that in the quiz).
 
Take out test to find out how informed you are on the rules of the road so you don't risk getting a fine too. 
 
 
quizmembers
