The proposals are the brainchild of architect Philippe Chiambaretta, who unveiled on Wednesday his plans for a complete overhaul of France's most famous street.

His proposals were commissioned by the Champs-Elysées Committee, which has a brief to improve the avenue by 2024.

His vision focused heavily on making the area much more pedestrian friendly, with the addition of new walking areas and pavement cafés.

In a bid to lure in more pedestrians, the vision also included a new Paris plage - complete with sand and water - in the area currently occupied by the roundabout around the Arc de Triomphe.

In the winter, the area around the arch could become an open-air ice rink.

The architect told Le Parisien: "The long-term vision is to reduce the role of the car on the Champs-Élysées."

The summer time 'Paris plage' urban beach scheme could be extended to the Arc de Triomphe roundabout. Photo: PCA Stream

Extra café and seating spaces are suggested for the pavement. Photo: PCA Stream



The number of lanes on the frequently traffic-choked avenue could be reduced from four to two. Photo: PCA Stream

A recent opinion poll among Parisians revealed that they found the Champs-Elysées 'noisy, stressful and dangerous'.

The poll was conducted between February 5th and 15th, among 1,011 residents of Greater Paris, including 589 Parisians.

In response to its damming conclusions, the Committee has invited the architect to present his ideas.

If the ideas are approved, they would still have to go through planning approval.