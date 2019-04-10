French tax declarations are open: What you need to know about the 2019 form

Do I have to do it?

Yes, everyone in France must fill in the Déclaration des Revenus form, even if you are now taxed at source on your income ahead of the new pay-as-you earn rules. Introduced in January 2019, the new rules take tax directly off your pay packet, but the declaration that is due now looks back at income from 2018.

Unlike in the UK, the French tax year runs from January 1st to December 31st.

READ ALSO



The high French tax burden has been a major factor cited by 'yellow vest' protesters. Photo: AFP

When do I need to do it by?

It depends on whether you are filing on paper or online. Online declarations open on Wednesday, April 10th and paper declarations opened the week before. The deadline to have the paper form completed and submitted is May 16th. The deadline for online forms varies in different areas, if you live in départements 1 to 19 it's May 21st, for départements 20 to 49 it's May 28th and for départements 50 plus the deadline is June 4th.

If you are declaring for the first time you will have to fill in the paper form, but after that you can use the much easier online system. In fact you may have to use it - rules brought in in 2016 state that if you earn more than €40,000 a year and have an internet connection you MUST fill in the form online.

What do I need to declare?

Everything, basically. British people often assume that anything they have already declared to UK tax authorities does not need to be included on the French tax form, but this is not the case. The French taxman is asking for all of your assets, which includes income from rental properties in the UK and income on financial products such as shares or ISAs in the UK.

All bank accounts must also be declared, even if they are dormant. New information-sharing rules between international banks mean that UK banks can and will tell the French taxman what accounts you have in the UK, and if that information doesn't match what is on your French declaration you could find yourself in trouble.

Tax credits are available against tax you have already paid in the UK - so you don't end up paying twice on the same income - but you must still declare it.

International tax specialist Jason Porter explains more here.



Full details on when tax declarations are due. Graphic: French government

Taxed as a household

Whereas in the UK you pay tax as an individual, in France you are taxed by household. This is another thing that is likely to change as a result of the new pay-as-you earn rules, but as this declaration is for income from 2018, the old rules still apply. So if you are a married couple or if you are “pacsed” (in a civil partnership) then you should make one joint declaration rather than two. If you got married halfway through the year you can now declare one common declaration for the whole year. And if you have any children living with you that are earning then you'll need to declare their earnings too...and that includes any summer jobs.

Tax deductibles

There are some professionals, including journalists, who receive tax breaks from the French government.

The French can also claim tax breaks for house improvements, child care and gifting so it's worth asking if you think you might be able to benefit. Find out more about the deductions available here