French banking giant Societe Generale 'to cut 1,600 jobs'

<div>Around 700 cuts would come in France, at both the BFI unit and in retail banking and international financial services, the CFDT and CFT unions said.</div><div>Those cuts would be made via a programme of voluntary departures, CFDT representative Khalid Bel Hadaoui told AFP, adding that "each year brings with </div><div>it a number of job cuts."</div><div>The news had been expected because Societe Generale had already unveiled a plan to reduce costs by around €500 million by 2020 to </div><div>increase profitability of its market activities.</div><div>Societe Generale reported higher-than-expected profits in 2018 but said it would adjust its targets and those of its investment bank as it anticipated financial headwinds ahead. </div><div>The bank has a global workforce of around 148,000, of whom about 20,000 worked at BFI.</div>