The hazardous wildlife in France you need to watch out for

While it's natural to feel a little concerned about encountering a bear or wolf in the French woods there have been no reported cases of either animal attacking humans in France.

Instead, you might want to watch out for these creatures:

Asp viper

Vipera aspis are found in almost all of France, and have a venomous and extremely painful bite, despite rarely being fatal.

Watch out for them near the city of Montpellier, in the Lorraine region, and in parts of the Pyrénées.

Photo: Bernard DUPONT/Flickr

Jellyfish

Swarms of jellyfish have been known to invade the beaches of the French Mediterranean, with the main jellyfish to watch out for in this area called the Pelagia noctiluca, also known as the 'Mauve Stinger'.

Its stinging cells have a very active toxin that produces a burning sensation, intense pain, inflammation and red skin rashes. The sting typically results in hives, blisters and scabs, with other more rare symptoms include nausea, vomiting, muscle cramps and breathing disorders.

But it's not only in the French Mediterranean where you need to swim with caution.

Portuguese man o' war Photo: Thomas Quine/Flickr

On Breton beaches, you'll find a jellyfish-like creature called the Physalia physalis aka the infamous Portuguese man o' war. These highly venomous creatures, which are actually siphonophores rather than jellyfish, can sting you just as badly if they're dead on the beach as they can when they're alive in the water.

And if you're one of the unlucky ones that gets stung, you're likely to feel severe pain and get whip-like, red welts on the skin that normally last two or three days. In the worst cases, the venom can cause swelling of the larynx, airway blockage, cardiac distress, an inability to breathe, fever and shock and in some extreme cases, people can die from a sting although this is very rare. There have been numerous incidents of the Physalia physalis washing up onbeaches in Brittany that have prompted warnings to the public to stay away. Beaches have had to be closed at times and the public have been banned from swimming. READ ALSO: Deadly sea creatures wash up on Brittany's beaches

Tiger mosquito

These disease-carrying pests have doubled their numbers in France since 2012 alone, according to the Ministry of Health. Especially virulent along the humid Mediterranean coast, the tiger mosquito first appeared in the Alpes-Maritimes department in 2004 and since then, the insects have spread from there and caused serious infections over the years.

Photo: AFP

Wild boars

Boars or sangliers as they are known n French will generally leave you alone and will run if they hear you coming, but if they feel in danger or cornered, especially if they have their young with them, then they could charge.

But one of the biggest dangers caused by boars is the hazard they pose to drivers at night. They often forage by the side of roads and stray on to the tarmac and cause an accident. Drivers heading through forested areas at night are advised to be on the look out.

Photo: AFP

Cows

Far from the most dreaded creature on this list, but unlike many of the others, French cows have been responsible for the deaths of several humans. Hikers have been killed in the Pyrénées after being charged in recent years, an d hill-walkers were killed in similar incidents in the Alps and the Pyrénées within a matter of days in 2010.

France is a popular destination for trekking during the summer months, with the Pyrenees, the Alps and the Auvergne region among others, all drawing thousands of walkers, who come to enjoy the stunning scenery. The network of footpaths often passes through farmland and authorities are warning walkers not to get too close to cattle. “There must be a certain distance and do not approach them. They are not pets,” said Major Pascal Sancho from a Pyrenees animal rescue centre. “When you see that they are heading in a particular direction it is best to give them priority.” “It must be remembered that mothers are protective of their young,” said adding that hikers should not allow their dogs to go anywhere near the cattle.

Photo: AFP

Violin Spider

In 2009, the city of Marseille was overcome with arachnophobia, as one British newspaper described it, when a resident came within hours of dying after being bitten by a "violin spider"(or brown recuse as they are otherwise known) in his bed.

And in 2015 two women in the Harault and Gard departments had to have emergency surgery to avoid the spread of flesh-eating venom after being bitten by tiny spiders hidden in their trousers.

Elle se trouvait dans le pantalon que j'ai enfilé pour aller travailler ont subi une chirurgiehttp://t.co/0dwOj55OF4 pic.twitter.com/NVe8nekK0G — Fr9266 🇪🇺 FH💯 (@Fr9266) July 9, 2015

Reactions to bites can vary but a gangrenous ulcer can develop in some victims, destroying soft tissue and sometimes taking several months to heal. If untreated, it can lead to death. The spiders are native to the southern part of the United States but but have been recorded in France over the last 20 years.

A quick look at Google Images under the search term "brown recluse bite" leaves you in no doubt how bad things can get if you are unfortunate enough to be bitten. The brown recluse is only dangerous when disturbed and likes to settle where it won't be found, in dark, quiet places such as cellars, attics and cupboards – hence its moniker.

Photo: oakley originals/Flickr

Asian hornet

The five-centimetre insect, which was accidentally introduced in France in 2004, has been decimating local bee populations for years as well as killing a number of people.

It has been responsible for at least four deaths in France, most recently last summer when a 60-year-old man with heart problems was stung on his face and neck in Brittany.

Indeed bee, wasp and hornet stings are responsible for around 15 deaths in France each year, most due to the victims suffering allergic reactions.

Asian hornet pictured in the French western city of Hede-Bazougesin 2018. Photo: AFP

Ticks

Sometimes it's smallest creatures that pose the biggest threat.

Ticks are found in forests and other humid green spaces and in 2016 they infected over 30,000 people with Lyme disease.

Although rare, it's wise to avoid Lyme disease if you can -- typical symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue, and a characteristic skin rash. If it's left untreated, infection can spread to the joints, heart, and nervous system.

On top of that, it can be difficult to diagnose because the symptoms are similar to those caused by other health problems.

Photo: AFP