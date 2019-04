"There are many countries working on this, many countries that allow it. It would be absurd not to ask the question and it is in this spirit that we want to work with the project leaders," Philippe explained on Friday during a trip to the central French department of Creuse.

Creuse, between Limoges and Clemont-Ferrand, is one of the poorest areas in France and there are now plans to develop a therapeutic cannabis cultivation project there.

"What the project leaders said was that we should not refrain from imagining the therapeutic use of the molecules contained in this plant," continued Philippe, as reported in Le Parisien. "So, obviously, we must be able to think about innovating, experimenting. But it is not at all a question of endangering public health [...] We want to do things in a very controlled way.”

A total of 21 countries in the European Union have already legalised cannabis for therapeutic use, but France remains outside this group.