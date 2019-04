The lucky winner, accompanied by the person of their choice, will spend the night of April 30 sleeping beside some of the most famous paintings in the world. All you have to do to win is log on here and answer the question ‘Why am I be Mona Lisa’s ideal guest?’.

A panel will pick the most romantic declaration of love for Mona Lisa. Entries are open until 11.59pm on April 12th.

The winners will arrive at the Louvre as it begins to close at 6.30pm on Tuesday April 30th.

You will watch all the normal guests go home as you relish in the fact that you are already home. The evening will begin with a private tour around the masterpieces with an art historian who has already been a guide for the likes of Barack Obama and Beyoncé.

You will pause to have an aperó in front of your hostess Mona (Lisa).

A small private dining room will be set up for dinner à deux at the foot of the Venus de Milo statue.

Then stroll down through the legendary rooms to the Napoleon III section for an intimate concert by folk pop artist Sarah Jeanne Ziegler - just for you.

Then it’s off to bed in a cosy nest that will be installed under the stars in the pyramid itself. The dream will continue until after breakfast is served at 8am. And you don’t need to worry about queues of visitors starting to form as you’re putting on your make-up, May 1st is one of the few days of the year the Louvre is closed. You will have the place all to yourself.

The competition is open to everyone around the world, with the prize including return flights and the winners getting two extra nights at a hotel in Paris.

Now all you have to do is persuade the Mona Lisa to pick you. “Dear Mona, I am a very good guest, I am very quiet, I never leave used tea-bags on the counter…”