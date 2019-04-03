Crowd attack on French transgender woman sparks outrage

<p>French authorities are investigating an attack on a transgender woman who was assaulted and jeered at a demonstration in central Paris against Algerian president Abdelaziz Bouteflika that sparked outrage Wednesday among activists and politicians.</p><p>A video of the incident on Sunday, which has been viewed over 1.5 million times on Twitter, showed a group of protesters rounding on the woman as she came out of the metro onto Place de la Republique where the demonstration was taking place.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">Agression verbale et physique <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/transphobe?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#transphobe</a> place de la République à Paris. Effet de meute insupportable contre cette personne. Nous adressons tout notre soutien à la victime. Les auteurs de ces actes doivent être sanctionnés. Cc: <a href="https://twitter.com/Lyes_Alouane?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Lyes_Alouane</a> <a href="https://t.co/Kz1aCPvcuk">pic.twitter.com/Kz1aCPvcuk</a></p>— SOS homophobie (@SOShomophobie) <a href="https://twitter.com/SOShomophobie/status/1112971828392267776?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 2, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>One man reaches out, ruffles her hair and taunts her in Arabic as she climbs the steps to jeers.</p><p>Dressed in a skirt and striped shirt, she seeks to move through the crowd, a mixture of expatriates and people of Algerian origin.</p><p>One man throws a flurry of punches at her while another aims a kick in her direction.</p><p>A girl wearing an Algerian flag around her shoulders apparently tries to intercede before a team of metro security officials arrive on the scene and escort the woman away.</p><p>In an interview with BFM TV the woman, identified only as Julia, aged 31, said she was confronted by three individuals. </p><p>"One of the three looked at me and said 'You're a man, you're going nowhere, you're not allowed pass' and put his hand on my chest."</p><p>Another, she said, made an obscene gesture while two others "laughed and threw beer on me."</p><p>It was not clear whether she was referring to the attack caught on camera or to another earlier incident.<strong>'More progress needed'</strong></p><p>French prosecutors have opened an investigation into "violence committed on the grounds of sexual orientation and gender identity," a judicial source said. One person had been detained but was later released, the source added. </p><p>The latest in a spate of anti-LGBT attacks in the French capital triggered a flurry of condemnation and expressions of sympathy for the victim.</p><p>"Everyone should be able to move about freely in public spaces whatever their gender. This video shows it's not the case and that there is still a lot of progress to be made," the president of the SOS Homophobie campaign group, Joel Deumier, said, calling for the attackers to face justice.</p><p>Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo also expressed outrage and tweeted that "those responsible for this intolerable act should be identified and punished."</p><p>There have been weekly demonstrations in Paris and other French cities calling on the ailing Bouteflika to resign. He finally stepped down late on Tuesday after weeks of pressure.</p><p><strong>Mounting attacks</strong></p><p>Marlene Schiappa, the government minister in charge of promoting gender equality combatting discrimination, tweeted that homophobia and transphobia were "not opinions" but expressions of "ignorance and hatred".</p><p>The number of attacks on the French transgender community shot up by 54 percent to 186 reported incidents in 2017, SOS Homophobie said in a report last year.</p><p>Paris has also been the scene of several homophobic attacks in recent months.</p><p>The head of a French gay rights NGO suffered a broken nose in October after being punched in the face on the street and told he "should be burned."</p><p>A month previously, a young actor, Arnaud Gagnoud, was insulted and beaten with a helmet after hugging his partner outside a theatre in eastern Paris.</p><p>Gagnoud required seven stitches after the attack.</p><p><i><strong>by AFP's Clare Byrne</strong></i></p>