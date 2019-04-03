Brits in France told to 'prepare for the worst' over Brexit

The future of Brexit negotiations remains unclear. Photo: AFP

Britons living in France have been advised to "prepare for the worst" as Brexit negotiations stagger on.

Citizens rights group Remain in France Together (RIFT) has issued updated advice to any British people living in France that they need to prepare for the worst case scenario of a no-deal Brexit.

Group spokesman Kalba Meadows said: "It's important now that everyone really does prepare for the worst, while still hoping of course that somewhere, somehow, some sanity will prevail and a way forward will be found.

"If there is a no deal exit in 10 days time, all of us need to be prepared, and all of us need to make absolutely certain that we've done everything we can to establish legal residence before exit day.

"This doesn't mean having a Carte de Séjour - most préfectures are now (quite understandably and in my view quite rightly) hanging fire on new applications.

"But it does mean understanding what legal residence is and how to prove it when the time comes.

"This will put you in good stead whatever the outcome. Everyone is going to have to take responsibility for informing themselves, so you might as well start now."

The full advice can be found on RIFT's website - Know your rights and No-deal checklist.

After the British parliament again rejected a series of options on making a deal with the EU, Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday chaired a mammoth seven-hour cabinet meeting in an attempt to find a new solution.

She has announced talks with the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on a new deal agreed both parties, and could be asking the EU for another extension - this time until May 22 rather than the current date of April 12.