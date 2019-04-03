Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Brits in France told to 'prepare for the worst' over Brexit

The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
3 April 2019
09:38 CEST+02:00
brexit

Share this article

Brits in France told to 'prepare for the worst' over Brexit
The future of Brexit negotiations remains unclear. Photo: AFP
The Local
news.france@thelocal.com
@thelocalfrance
3 April 2019
09:38 CEST+02:00
Britons living in France have been advised to "prepare for the worst" as Brexit negotiations stagger on.

Citizens rights group Remain in France Together (RIFT) has issued updated advice to any British people living in France that they need to prepare for the worst case scenario of a no-deal Brexit.

READ ALSO

The future of British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal remains in the balance. Photo: AFP

Group spokesman Kalba Meadows said: "It's important now that everyone really does prepare for the worst, while still hoping of course that somewhere, somehow, some sanity will prevail and a way forward will be found.

"If there is a no deal exit in 10 days time, all of us need to be prepared, and all of us need to make absolutely certain that we've done everything we can to establish legal residence before exit day.

"This doesn't mean having a Carte de Séjour - most préfectures are now (quite understandably and in my view quite rightly) hanging fire on new applications.

"But it does mean understanding what legal residence is and how to prove it when the time comes.

"This will put you in good stead whatever the outcome. Everyone is going to have to take responsibility for informing themselves, so you might as well start now."

The full advice can be found on RIFT's website - Know your rights and No-deal checklist.

After the British parliament again rejected a series of options on making a deal with the EU, Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday chaired a mammoth seven-hour cabinet meeting in an attempt to find a new solution.

She has announced talks with the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on a new deal agreed both parties, and could be asking the EU for another extension - this time until May 22 rather than the current date of April 12.

 
brexit
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. These are the French tax breaks you can take advantage of
  2. Five dead and 14 critically ill after suspected food poisoning in French retirement home
  3. Is France the home of romance or a place of rampant sexual harassment?
  4. Who is France's 'Madame Brexit', the new European Affairs Minister?
  5. French supermarket chain Auchan apologises over swastika bags

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. These are the French tax breaks you can take advantage of
  2. Five dead and 14 critically ill after suspected food poisoning in French retirement home
  3. Is France the home of romance or a place of rampant sexual harassment?
  4. Who is France's 'Madame Brexit', the new European Affairs Minister?
  5. French supermarket chain Auchan apologises over swastika bags

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

25/03
tax settlements 2019
15/03
Author of a pionneer vector seeks partners/Nordic countries
12/03
Administartive and Securite Sociale Assistance
11/03
PA for assistance in Bordeaux apt/maison rental search
05/03
Samsung 65-Inch Curved 4K Ultra-HD LED Smart TV
04/03
Paris Seminar - Exploring Montessori Philosophy in Practice
View all notices
Post a new notice