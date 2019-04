Hélène says that she was inspired to make the documentary by several high profile stories on sexual harassment in France - including a survey that showed that 100 per cent of French women using public transport said they had been sexually harassed.

Hélène Daouphars has made a documentary for the BBC on the #MeToo movement in France. Photo: BBC

She made the link between France's reputation as a country of gallantry and romance and the brutal truth of statistics like these.

Some of The Local's readers agreed with her, saying they had been repeatedly harassed, while other claimed that it was simply an unfair label.

But we want to know what our readers' experiences have been? Is France truly worse than any other country? And are French men unfairly stereotyped on these issues?