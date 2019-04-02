Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Passengers to Paris airport face bus replacement service after signal failure on train line

2 April 2019
Passengers to and from Paris' main airport are facing a replacement bus service after a signal failure on the rail line.

The RER line B service has stopped completely between Charles de Gaulle airport and Parc des Expositions.

Rail operator SNCF blamed a signal failure for the issue, which began on Tuesday morning.

 

A spokesman for SNCF said: "Around 8:15am on Tuesday, works on a pavement caused water to leak into one of our electrical relay rooms. We therefore had to cut the current and allow time to plug the leak, dry and check the facilities."

The RER line B is running as normal through central Paris and as far as Parc des Expositions.

Replacement bus services are in place from Parc des Expositions to the airport and will continue running until the end of Tuesday.

The rail operator added that it hopes to have services up and running again by Wednesday morning, but advised passengers to allow extra time for their journeys on Tuesday.

