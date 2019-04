The average rent for a studio apartment in Paris - comprising just 31 metres squared - is now €1,079 per month, including charges, according to a report in French newspaper Le Figaro.

On Monday it was reported that Paris had smashed its 'glass ceiling' on property prices, with the average property in Paris now costing €10,000 per square metre.

Rent in Paris is more than double the average price for rent in the rest of France. Photo: AFP

But anyone hoping that renting might be a more affordable option will be disappointed by a report from real estate agents Locservice on the state of the capital's rental market.

The agents concluded that the average rent for a studio apartment (with no separate bedroom) in central Paris is a whopping €1,079, including building charges.

Unsurprisingly, renting outside of Paris was significantly cheaper, with the average studio rent outside of Paris a considerably more reasonable €575.

Within Paris, Loscervice calculated that the average rent per square metre had reached €35.13, a three per cent rise on 2017.

But there was considerable variation within the different districts of Paris, with the historic 6th arrondissement - home of the Left Bank and Boulevard St Germain - topping the table at €43.52, while the cheapest arrondissement was the 19th.

A shortage of new house building has been blamed for the very high cost of both buying and renting in Paris.

The fierce competition for places to live also means that landlords can afford to be very picky.

