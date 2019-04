It’s the second time in a week that he has made the news in France.

It was announced last Thursday that Parker, a four-time NBA champion, and fellow Frenchman Nicolas Batum will next January lead their team the Hornets against the Bucks in the first regular season NBA game ever to be held in Paris.

Parker, 36, will take control of 78 percent of the SEVLC firm that controls the ski lifts at the small resort of Villard-de-Lans et de Corrençons-en-Vercors some time this month, a spokesman for his company told AFP.

A deal was voted through unanimously last week by the town council to sell control of SEVLC to Infinity Nine Mountain, a company owned by Parker.

READ ALSO: Paris: Historic 1893 basketball court needs help to bounce back

Parker has ambitious plans for the until now low-key resort, with a massive building project on the cards to try and turn it into a place where visitors will come all year round and not just for the short ski season.

His Hornets teammate Nicolas Batum is also taking part in the project to overhaul the resort.

Parker was already famous in his native France for his sporting success but also became a regular feature in celebrity magazines after he started dating Eva Longoria in 2005

They married in Paris in 2007 but the marriage quickly became troubled amid reports of infidelities and they eventually divorced in 2011.

Parker is now married to French journalist Axelle Francine and they have two sons.