French Word of the Day: 'Carrément'

<div><strong>Why do I need to know carrément?</strong></div><div>The nifty French word regularly crops up in conversation, often on its own as a reaction to something.</div><div>Once you know what it means, <i>carrément</i> is one of those colloquial French word you'll start using all time because it's so handy and it will effortlessly make you sound native.</div><div><strong>So, what does carrément mean?</strong></div><div><i>Carrément</i> is an adverb that can loosely be translated into English as 'really', 'completely' or 'absolutely'. It can be used in a sentence or on its own, as it often is, often emphatically.</div><div><strong>For example: </strong></div><div><i>Il est carrément fou!</i> 'He's completely mad!'</div><div><i>Elles vont carrément faire ca?</i> 'Are they really going to do that?'</div><div><i>Tu vas vraiment l'inviter a ta f</i>ê<i>te? Carrément!</i> 'Are you really going to invite her to your party? Absolutely!'</div><div>It also means 'squarely' but you won't hear <i>carrément </i>used in this way nearly as often.</div><div><strong>Where does it come from? </strong></div><div>The word is thought to have first appeared in French in the 13th century. </div><div>In French a <i>carré </i>is a square and although <i>carrément</i> doesn't really have anything to do with this geometric shape, it is probably loosely related in the sense of square being a bold, solid shape.</div><div>Other than that, in French, if someone is described as being <i>carré, </i>this can also mean 'straightforward' or 'no-nonsense'. It's not hard to imagine how all these words derived from the word square.</div><div><strong>More examples:</strong></div><div><i>Il fait carrément chaud! '</i>It's really hot!'</div><div><i>Allez, vas-y </i><i>carrément</i><i>!</i> 'Come on, just go for it!'</div><div><i>Les manifestants ont carrément defié la police.</i> 'The protesters completely defied the police.'</div><div><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/tag/word">For more French Expressions and French Words of the Day you can CLICK HERE to see our full list</a></div>