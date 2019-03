Seventy firefighters were battling the blaze overnight on Thursday at the Four Seasons hotel.

According to local radio station France Bleu, 63 residents and 120 members of staff were evacuated after the fire broke out in the six-storey building.

It is believed the fire began in the area of the roof before spreading.

No-one was injured and firefighters have now begun an investigation into the cause of the blaze.

Megève, in the Haut-Savoie region of the French Alps, is a popular ski destination for both locals and international visitors.