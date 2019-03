Should I travel at all?

Eurostar is currently warning against all but essential travel from Paris. Services running from London and Brussels are not affected by industrial action unless the outbound service out of Paris is delayed. If you decide that your journey is essential, then be prepared to queue. Lille is also experiencing delays due to the industrial action.

Earlier in the month passengers were reporting queuing for up to six hours. In recent days the length of the queues has dropped, although that seems to be because more and more passengers are taking Eurostar's advice and staying away. Queues at present are being reported at between one and two hours.

Should I turn up at the station as normal?

Eurostar's advice on when to turn up has fluctuated throughout the issue, but passengers are currently being told to turn up at the gate between 45 and 60 minutes before the train they are booked on is due to depart.

And importantly passengers are also advised to use the toilets in the main Gare du Nord concourse before going through to the Eurostar terminal, to avoid getting caught short.

The priority check-in service is not currently available.

Anyone booked in Business Premier should note that there are no priority queues at customs due to the industrial action.

Will my train even be running?

As well as the delays, Eurostar has also been forced to cancel some services, on average two or three a day. But this is linked to operational reasons rater than the delays caused by French customs strikes.

These cancellations affect trains from Paris to London as well as London to Paris.

The following trains are not running; Thursday's 07:37 from Paris to London St Pancras and 21:03 from Paris to London.

On Friday the 07:37 from Paris to London, 09:03 from Paris to London, 14:37 from Paris to London and 21:03 from Paris to London are all cancelled. No Saturday services are currently cancelled, but on Sunday the 19:07 from Paris to London and the 21:03 from Paris to London are cancelled.

However, these can change, so passengers are advised to check here before they travel.

Can I claim compensation?

Eurostar will only offer compensation if your journey is delayed by more than one hour. The company asks people to wait 24 hours after the journey before making a claim. The form to claim compensation can be found here.

Note that the amount of compensation you can claim increases depending on how late your train was.

What are my options for cancelling or rescheduling?

Eurostar are currently offering free cancellations or rescheduling of tickets to a future date. Visit Eurostar's website here to change your ticket. The free change cancellation offer is currently valid on all tickets until April 3rd, although that date will likely be put back if the work-to-rule protests continue.

So will it be over by April 3?

Nobody knows.

The problem for Eurostar is that the work-to-rule protest by French customs staff - which began on March 4 - is currently open ended. The union is asking for extra pay to justify the extra checks they will have to do when Britain leaves the EU. But one union official told The Local that the government is not talking to them, so there is no end date in sight for the industrial action.

