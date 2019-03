The attacks on Monday night occurred in Clichy-sous-Bois and Bobigny, deprived suburbs northeast of Paris, but no injuries were reported, the source said on condition of anonymity.

They appeared to have been sparked by false reports spread on social media of individuals driving a white van who had attempted to abduct young women in the area.

When contacted by AFP, French police said that it was an "unfounded rumour" and that no abductions had been reported in the surrounding regions of Hauts-de-Seine or Seine-Saint-Denis.

Authorities around Paris have been attempting to stop the rumour spreading, with the Paris police tweeting on Tuesday that the reports were false.