How to avoid fines when cycling in French cities

Deputy Paris mayor Emmanuel Gregoire later sheepishly confessed on Twitter that he didn't know about the new rule making cyclists liable for a €135 fine for riding while wearing an audio headset.

So, bearing in mind that even the politicians can't keep up, what do cyclists need to do to stay out of trouble on French roads?

(Paris deputy mayor Emmanuel Gregoire fell foul of French cycling laws. Photo: AFP)

The basics

When cycling in France remember to make sure that your bike is properly equipped: it must have a white light at the front and a red one at the back, a bell with a 50-metre range and pedals with orange reflectors.

You also need to remember that when cycling at night (and when visibility is bad) you should wear a high visibility vest and should avoid cycling two abreast.

And don't use your mobile phone and cycle at the same time or you could be fined €35.

No earphones

Since July 2015, using headphones when cycling has been banned due to the fact that an audio headset cuts the cyclist off from their environment and is a distraction when on the roads.

"We are the only country to make it an offense," Charles Maguin, president of the association Paris en Selle, a cycling organisation in the French capital, told the French press.

Meanwhile, cyclists can wear audio headsets in the case of hearing aids and emergency vehicles.