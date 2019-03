It's not exactly something you'd want to be told if you owned your very own castle in a picturesque part of France.

But the Aix-en-Provence court of appeal ruled on Monday that Château Diter in Grasse, a town on the French Riviera, has to be destroyed on legal grounds.

And the owner of the €57 million property, Patrick Diter, has been given a year and a half to do it.

So, what's going on?

Well, the property wasn't always the vast French chateau of 3,000 metres squared that it is now.

Destruction?

Cette villa toscane est certes construite sans permis; n'est-il pas plutôt possible d'en dessaisir le propriétaire ?

On voit tellement d'horreurs sans permis de construire, pour une fois que c'est beau...#ChateauDiter@ltdla@bernstephane pic.twitter.com/J3w2Nm2dLD — Louis-Alexandre Alciator (@AlciatorLA) March 26, 2019



In fact, at one point, it was a more modest 200 metres squared country house which through a lot of construction work, Diter turned into the palace it is today.

The chateau has a swimming pool, a heliport and a road of 600 metres squared - all built illegally in a protected wooded area.

Due to the fact that the work was carried out illegally, the French courts ordered "the restoration of the premises by demolishing all of the construction work" which had been carried out since 2005.

Dans les Alpes-Maritimes, la justice ordonne la destruction du « château Diter », un palais estimé à 57 millions d'euros https://t.co/L7NrTu5YQT — Le Parisien (@le_Parisien) March 26, 2019

Diter who was also fined €450,000 will face a further fine of €500 for every day he exceeds the time limit of 18 months specified by the French courts.

At Diter's first trial, held back in January 2019, assistant public prosecutor Pierre-Jean Gaury described Diter's transformation of the property as a "pharaonic project, delusional, totally illegal and built illegally."

Gaury added that it was carried out "in violation of urban planning rules, as well as of safety and environmental rules" by an owner whose "only concern is money".

For his part, Diter has said he is ready to demolish any buildings that were built without a permit and admitted he had made some mistakes.

It was a neighbour who first filed a complaint after Château Diter was rented out for big film productions, as well as weddings, with a hefty price tag of €50,000 per evening.

The neighbours have been awarded a total of €45,000 in damages.