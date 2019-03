Protesters who are understood to work at the Arjowiggins paper factory - which is threatened with closure - have occupied the platforms at Vendome town station.

The town lies on the high speed Atlantique route from Paris to South West France, and French train operator SNCF said it had been forced to cancel all trains through Vendome since 11.20am on Monday.

The operator said that 24 trains have so far been cancelled, affecting up 12,000 passengers.

It added that police were in the area of the station attempting to establish order.

According to French TV station BFMTV, three factories are potentially facing closure as a result of the company's troubles affecting more than 800 jobs.

Earlier Le Mans in western France was the scene of violence of protesting fairground workers clashed with police.

Rail traffic through the town was also halted after protesters blocked the tracks.