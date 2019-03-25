American film director to stage his first opera in Paris
25 March 2019
12:53 CET+01:00
12:53 CET+01:00
Director James Gray with actress Monica Bellucci at the Marrakesh Film Festival. Photo: AFP
25 March 2019
12:53 CET+01:00
London has always had a certain allure that pulls in entrepreneurs from near and far. As one of the world’s most connected cities, a top financial centre and a multicultural melting pot, countless professionals from Europe and beyond are drawn to London like moths to a flame.