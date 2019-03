That means that many are finding themselves slapped with huge tax bills from a country they are unfamiliar with that they can little afford to pay.

Two weeks ago, more than 400 'accidental Americans' in France sent a letter to the 124 elected Democrats in the US as part of their campaign effort to exempt themselves from having to pay taxes there.

One of the problems it highlights is that for many of those affected, it's not just a simple case of rescinding their citizenship because that costs more than $3,000 on top of the legal and accounting fees to start the procedure.

"The American taxation system is seriously prejudicial to 'accidental Americans', most of whom cannot afford to renounce US citizenship," said the letter.

According to the European Banking Federation (EBF), more than 300,000 people in the European Union are 'accidental Americans'.

President of the 'Association des Americains Accidentels' (Association of Accidental Americans), a campaign group devoted to defending the rights of those affected in France, Fabien Lehagre also sent a copy of all the letters to several prominent politicians in the US, including Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives.

"We urge the Congress of United-States to switch to residence-base taxation, repeal FATCA and allow those of accidental Americans who wish to renounce American citizenship to do so through a simple cost-free procedure," Lehagre told The Local.

The Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act (FATCA) act, signed in 2010, was created to stop tax evasion by Americans with financial assets abroad after a financial scandal revealed that US taxpayers were hiding millions of dollars overseas.

Once the FATCA was signed by most countries in the world, foreign banks were required to comply with the law by asking people to provide their US tax identification number and information about financial accounts held by US citizens to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in the United States. A moratorium to exempt European banks from recovering this number from 'accidental Americans' was put in place by the United States Treasury however this is set to end on 31st December 2019.