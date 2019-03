"A significant threat to our country" has been "eliminated", Macron said on Twitter, while warning that "the threat remains and the fight against terrorist groups must continue."

Nous n’oublions pas les victimes de Daech. L’étape franchie aujourd’hui est immense : un danger majeur pour notre pays est éliminé. Mais la menace demeure et la lutte contre les groupes terroristes doit continuer. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) March 23, 2019

Kurdish-led forces pronounced the death of the Islamic State group's nearly five-year-old "caliphate" on Saturday, after flushing out diehard jihadists from their very last bastion in eastern Syria.

Fighters of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces raised their yellow flag in Baghouz, the remote riverside village where diehard jihadists of a variety of nationalities made a desperate, dramatic last stand.

The SDF's victory capped a deadly six-month operation against the final remnants of the caliphate which once stretched across a vast swathe of Iraq and Syria, and held seven million people in its sway.

READ ALSO: French 'Isis bride' recalls Islamic state 'chaos'