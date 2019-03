The 'yellow vests' are gearing up for their 19th weekend of protests in France and the government is taking strong measures to keep order.

Police authorities are preparing to deploy around 5,000 officers in Paris on Saturday, as well as anti-terror soldiers, in an attempt to prevent a repeat of last weekend's violence on the streets of the French capital.

Demonstrations have been banned in several locations and there is likely to be a heavy police presence in these areas, as well as the possibility of clashes with protesters.

So with that in mind, you might want to avoid the Champs-Elysees, the streets surrounding the Arc de Triomphe, at the top of the avenue, as well as several nearby areas, including the presidential Elysee Palace and the National Assembly, Place de l'Etoile and Concorde.

Trocadéro shown in the east. Google Maps

The Champs-Elysees and surrounding streets. Google Maps

Two Facebook groups call on members of the movement to meet at Trocadéro in the 16th arrondissement, with some of them planning to stage a sit-in there, so that is also an area to avoid.

'Yellow vest' protests have affected almost everywhere in Paris to a greater or lesser extent at some point since the movement began back in November.

One of the problems with the Champs-Elysees being off limits is that it is hard to predict where the protesters will choose to demonstrate instead.

It is likely some Metro stations will be closed, although this has not yet been confirmed by Paris transport operator RATP.

Station closures are often announced on the day of the protest, with RATP closing certain stops depending on where the protests are taking place.