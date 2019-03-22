Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Train carrying toxic material derails in south west France

22 March 2019
13:50 CET+01:00
train

Firefighters deployed hazmat kit at the scene of the train crash. Photo: Préfet de Landes
A train carrying toxic materials has derailed in the south west of France.

The freight train derailed on Friday morning in the Landes region.

A spokesman for the Prefecture of Landes said that of the 10 carriages, three contained toxic substances.

 

(Three of the train's 10 carriages were carrying toxic substances. Photo: Préfet de Landes)

The first contained 32 tonnes of ammonia, while the other two were carrying around 66 tonnes of caustic soda.

Firefighters in full hazmat kits were spotted at the scene in the commune of Bégaar, but officials said all toxic material was contained and did not pose a threat to the public.

 

(The cause of the derailment is now under investigation. Photo: Préfet de Landes)

The derailment is not believed to have affected passenger services in the region.

train
