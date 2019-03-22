Train carrying toxic material derails in south west France
22 March 2019
13:50 CET+01:00
13:50 CET+01:00
Firefighters deployed hazmat kit at the scene of the train crash. Photo: Préfet de Landes
22 March 2019
13:50 CET+01:00
London has always had a certain allure that pulls in entrepreneurs from near and far. As one of the world’s most connected cities, a top financial centre and a multicultural melting pot, countless professionals from Europe and beyond are drawn to London like moths to a flame.