French train operator SNCF has signed a deal with the social media giant to allow users to buy their train tickets directly on Facebook.

SNCF's online ticket site OUI.sncf has agreed the deal with Facebook to allow users to buy tickets for the high speed French TGV routes, inter-city routes, regional lines, Eurostar and international Thalys routes.

Anyone who already has an account with OUI.sncf can select their tickets and pay directly on Facebook.

Benoit Bouffart, director of innovation at OUI.sncf, told French newspaper Le Parisien: "The payments are entirely secure. Our goal is to be where our customers are."

Ticket prices will be the same as offered to customers buying direct from SNCF.

"Facebook does not touch a single Euro," added Bouffart. "It just offers an extra service."