Eurostar has warned its passengers of another day of long queues at Paris' Gare du Nord station.

The company said: "We advise passengers not to travel today unless absolutely necessary.

"Due to industrial action by French customs, we are experiencing severe delays and very long queues for all Eurostar services from Paris to London. You can change your ticket free of charge to a future date, or claim a full refund.

"If you do still need to travel please proceed to the ticket gates at the time indicated on your ticket. We will then do everything we can to accommodate you onto the next available service."

Passengers have reported queues of up to six hours at Gare du Nord as the work-to-rule protest continues.

Eurostar has cancelled three services on Wednesday - the 07:04 from Paris to London St Pancras, the 08:37 from Paris to London St Pancras and the 21:03 from Paris to Ebbsfleet International and London St Pancras.

(There are long waits at Gare du Nord. Photo: AFP)

Gare du Nord's station manager advised passengers to: "Arrive 90 minutes before departure, be very patient, long queue times, use main station toilets before arriving on our mezzanine."

Hello all,



If strikes continue, please:



> Arrive 90min before departure

> Be very patient, long queue times

> Use main station toilets before arriving on our mezzanine



Questions: @Eurostar

LawrencePNO (@LMEEurostar) 19 March 2019

The industrial action - which is due to enter its final day on Wednesday - has caused traffic havoc over the last two weeks for Eurostar passengers at Paris Gare du Nord and Lille Europe, the port of Calais and the entrance to the Channel tunnel which links France and Britain.