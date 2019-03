The French Europe Minister Natalie Loiseau also said that any Article 50 extension must have "an objective and a strategy".

She was speaking as EU leaders meet to discuss the UK's request to extend the Brexit deadline past March 29th.

READ ALSO

Speaking to reporters ahead of of the EU general affairs council this morning Loiseau said the uncertainty around Brexit was “unacceptable”.

"We need an initiative, we need something new because if it’s an extension to remain in the same deadlock [that would be unacceptable.] How do we get out of this deadlock?

"This is a question for the British authorities," she said.

"[The UK] have said ‘no’ to a no deal and they have said ‘no’ to a realistic deal. Now they have to change their mind on one or the other."

Loiseau expressed her frustration with the process the day after it was reported that she had named her cat Brexit because he was indecisive and reluctant to leave the house.

Asked about the possibility of the EU granting an extension to Article 50, she said: "Grant an extension - what for? Time is not a solution, it’s a method. If there is an objective and a strategy and it has to come from London."