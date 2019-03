At the beginning of February an army of some 2,000 volunteers took to the streets of Paris to count the number of homeless people in the city for the project known as Nuit de la Solidarité (Night of Solidarity), which was launched last year.

They went street by street counting the number of people huddled in sleeping bags in doorways, car parks, train stations, gardens and woods, as well as those camped out in tents.

It is hoped that having this information will help the city better distribute its services.

Like last year, homeless people were also surveyed about their housing and health problems, collecting data that Socialist Mayor Anne Hidalgo had said she hoped would allow authorities to design better policies to help those on the streets.

Here's a look at what the census revealed -- in numbers.

(Photo: AFP)

3,641

The number of homeless people sleeping rough on the streets of Paris, according to the 2019 census.

600

That's the number of how many more people were sleeping rough in February 2019 compared to the same month in 2018.

21

The percentage increase in homelessness in Paris in just one year from February 2018 - February 2019.

40-54

These two numbers represent the age bracket of the majority of people living on the streets of Paris -- men aged 40-54-years old, according to the report.

Over half of them have been homeless for a year or more and when they were asked how they ended up on the street 35 percent of them said they arrived in Paris without housing, 23 percent mention a "life crisis" such as unemployment, illness or prison.