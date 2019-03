Several trains on Tuesday and Wednesday have been cancelled as there are reports of delays of up to five hours at Paris' Gare du Nord station.

Eurostar has told its passengers not to travel 'unless absolutely necessary' on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A statement on the company's website on Tuesday said: "All Eurostar trains are experiencing delays and long queues for journeys from Paris Nord due to industrial action by French customs until March 20th.

"These delays impact our planned timetables and cause subsequent cancellations.

We recommend not to travel unless absolutely necessary."

Two trains have been cancelled on Tuesday - the 07:04 from Paris to London St Pancras and the 21:03 from Paris to Ebbsfleet International and London St Pancras - and three on Wednesday - the 07:04 from Paris to London St Pancras, the 08:37 from Paris to London St Pancras and the 21:03 from Paris to Ebbsfleet International and London St Pancras.

🔸Eurostar Paris update 19.3🔸



9:40 | Latest update |



Situation currently extremely complicated!



Queue times severely up on yesterday : 4-6h.



The Eurostar teams are doing their best to help where/when possible & get you back to UK at some point. #Eurostar #Eurostardelays — LawrencePNO (@LMEEurostar) March 19, 2019

Eurostar's manager at Gare du Nord said the situation was "extremely complicated" and warned that queue times were even longer than those seen over the last week.

Passengers travelling from Paris can change their ticket to a future date for free, or claim a full refund, Eurostar added.

The industrial action has caused traffic havoc over the last two weeks for Eurostar passengers at Paris Gare du Nord and Lille Europe, the port of Calais and the entrance to the Channel tunnel which links France and Britain.