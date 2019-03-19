Drones and UV spray: French police to get new high tech weapons against the rioters
19 March 2019
13:59 CET+01:00
13:59 CET+01:00
Riot police on the Champs-Elysées. Photo/ AFP
19 March 2019
13:59 CET+01:00
London has always had a certain allure that pulls in entrepreneurs from near and far. As one of the world’s most connected cities, a top financial centre and a multicultural melting pot, countless professionals from Europe and beyond are drawn to London like moths to a flame.
UV spray will help?
Drones? Am I missing something? Is this a video game?
Bring in the TANKS!