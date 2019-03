Natalie Loiseau, Minister for European Affairs in Emmanuel Macron's government wrote on her private Facebook page that she had named her pet Brexit, according to the Journal du Dimanche newspaper.

According to the report in the JDD, Loiseau explained that she had named the animal Brexit because: "he wakes me up every morning miaowing to death because he wants to go out, and then when I open the door he stays put, undecided, and then glares at me when I put him out."

Loiseau has been in charge of France's preparations for Brexit and as Europe Minister she has had a close view of the negotiations between London and Brussels.

Britain is still set to leave the EU on March 29th however a delay is likely until at least the end of June. It reminds to be seen whether Loiseau's cat will finally step outside, or whether it will step back from edge of the door step at the 11th hour.

Who knows if her cat will ever venture outside. Or if she does, will she immediately start miaowing to death to get back in, once she realises how cold it is?

READ ALSO: 'Brits get out of the EU!' - A French view of the Brexit chaos'