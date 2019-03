The Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris was a sea of black and yellow on Saturday as black-clad anarchists used a "yellow vest" rally to run amok, looting shops and torching businesses in scenes reminiscent of the riots that shook the city late last year.

"There are people and there is action. It reminds me of December!" a young protester shouted triumphantly as flames billowed from a bank and thick black smoke rose from burning barricades erected along the famed avenue.

Protesters gathered early on Saturday morning on the Champs-Elysees avenue but it wasn't long before clashes broke out between protesters and police.

Groups of protesters then began looting some of the avenue's designer boutiques including Boss and Longchamp as well as targeting banks and the famous swanky restaurant Fouquet's.

Then certain stores including Longchamp and the restaurant Fouquet's were set ablaze. The violence left the world's most famous shopping street looking like a war zone once again. It was all caught on video and posted on social media.

Newspaper stands on the Champs-Elysees were also set on fire.

The video below shows looters targeting the Celio store.

Zara was also targeted with clothes thrown out into the street.

Pillage du Zara et le Longchamps brule sous les hourras pic.twitter.com/w4rej5XPOA — Wladimir Garcin-Berson (@vladogb) March 16, 2019

The demonstrators also set fire to a bank situated on the ground floor of an apartment building, which was engulfed by flames. The fire service evacuated the residents and extinguished the blaze. Eleven people, including two fire fighters,

suffered minor injuries, the fire service told AFP.

A mother of four children, including a nine-month-old baby, told AFP they escaped via the stairs after seeing the fire from their window.

#BREAKING

A bank was set on fire at #GiletsJaunes protests in Paris



Local sources say #French Police lost control of some areas and had to retreat. pic.twitter.com/GixChPKLyU — EHA News (@eha_news) March 16, 2019

A policeman was also attacked by numerous individuals as seen in the video below.

PARIS : Un policier a été lynché au sol par plusieurs individus sur les Champs-Elysées (@ClementLanot). #Acte18 #ActeXVIII pic.twitter.com/6ciFp3ws7V — Infos Françaises (@InfosFrancaises) March 16, 2019

And police cars were attacked and chased off the streets by violent protesters.