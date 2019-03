If you're someone that spends idle moments at the office daydreaming about picking up sticks and moving to France as soon as retirement hits, you're certainly not alone.

Nevertheless, it can be hard to choose exactly where you should spend your golden years when so much of France has something to offer.

Luckily, a new ranking of the best towns to retire to in France by Le Figaro newspaper reveals the most desirable places for pensioners to live in France based on a wide range of factors including weather, security, housing costs, access to health services and transport but also a number of others such as the range of shops and cinemas.

Palmarès des villes où prendre sa retraite: les championnes de l’attractivité #Eco https://t.co/0GQ3kH0Ngf — Le Figaro (@Le_Figaro) March 12, 2019

The French newspaper looked at 50 towns of different sizes all over France with a high number of elderly people and this was the top ten.

1. Arcachon

This attractive seaside town in Southwest France close to Bordeaux scored 19 out of 20 in the ranking and has been dubbed a 'pensioners paradise' because of its sunny weather (it boasts 2,035 hours a sunshine a year), excellent health services and it is a safe place to live. And many already enjoy it: over half of the population there is retired.

The beach at Arcachon Photo: AFP

2. Andernos-les-Bains

This seaside resort is also on the coast close to Bordeaux on the Arcachon bassin, famed for its beautiful landscape, and it scored 18,9 out 20 for the same reasons as Arcachon. On top of great weather and beautiful surrounding, this pretty coastal town offers many cultural activites, with a number of theatres and cinemas.

Andernos-les-Bains Photo: JPC24M/Flickr

3. Cannes

Cannes also has it all: the famous Mediteranean town on the French riviera has much more to offer than it world-famous cinema festival: the sea, hospitals, a good transport network and a wide range of activities make it a desirable place in which to retire.

4. Arles

This peaceful mid-sized town in the south of France on the Rhone river has a lot going for it, not least some beautiful architecture dating back from Roman times. It is also an art and cultural centre which inspired famous artist such as Van Gogh and boasts a number of renouned museums.

5. Vannes

This fortified town in Britanny may not get so much sun as the top four winners, but it is safe, beautiful and is set in the attractive Morbihan region. It has a wide range of services and is very well connected.

Vannes Photo: Nicolas Vollmer/ Flickr