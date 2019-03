The French authorities are busy working to reduce the impact the sinking of the Italian cargo ship named the Grande America will have on the western coast of France.

This is the latest on the situation.

How exactly did the oil slick occur?

In addition to 2,200 tonnes of heavy fuel the "Grande America" had onboard, it was also transporting 2,000 cars and 365 shipping containers, 45 of which held dangerous materials, including a hundred tonnes of hydrochloric acid and 70 tonnes of sulphuric acid.

A 10-kilometre (six-mile) by one-kilometre oil slick was first spotted by a French naval aircraft on Wednesday afternoon, after the fire aboard the Italian cargo ship that sank on Tuesday, 300 kms west of the town of La Rochelle.

Oil in the ocean after the Italian cargo ship Grande America burned and sank off the western French coast. Handout / MARINE NATIONALE / AFP

What's happening now? According to the latest reports, the slick has now divided, meaning two separate sheets of oil are now heading in the direction of the south west coast of France. The two sheets are drifting "directly east" at a speed of 35km per day, said Stéphane Doll, director of Cedre (France's center, research and experimentation on accidental water pollution). "One is 13 km long and 7 km wide, it has a fairly compact appearance, the second is 9 km long and 7 km wide and looks a little more fragmented," said Riaz Akhoune "These two sheets are about 20 km apart," said the spokesman of the maritime authorities Riaz Akhoune. "The second is vertical to the wreck, which lies at a depth of 4,600 meters." All 27 people onboard were rescued.

When is it expected to arrive on the French coast?

The oil slick is creeping towards the south west coast, with forecasts showing fragments of the slick reaching parts of the Atlantic coast as early as Sunday night or Monday.

How are the French authorities planning to deal with it?

"There is a risk, so we must do everything to reduce it and to reduce the impact of pollution of our coasts," France's Environment Minister Francois de Rugy said.