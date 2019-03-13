No-deal Brexit: What the new French law really means for Britons in France

Photo: AFP

The decree that covers the rights of Britons living in France in the case of a no-deal Brexit was approved by the French government this week. Here, Kalba Meadows, citizens' rights coordinator of the group Remain in France Together, takes a close look at what it means (so far).

NO DEAL ORDONNANCE PROVISIONS

Kalba Meadows stresses that "there are many, many unanswered questions" after the publication of the ordonnances and that it's too early to know what it mean for individual situations."

There is a lot to understand in the no-deal ordonnance that came out yesterday so I’m going to break it into bits, as this is important stuff. Today we’ll deal with residence rights, in 3 separate posts. Then we'll look at other aspects over the days to come. Later today the posts will all go up on the new RIFT blog so you can share them with your non-RIFT friends.

This first post deals with some general information; the second post will look at what the ordonnance says about people with less than 5 years residence; and the third will look at what it says about people with more than 5 years residence.

1. There will be a transition period of between 3 and 12 months - to be defined by a decree - during which you’ll have to apply for an appropriate card (see posts 2 and 3). We think it will have to be 12 months in order to deal with what comes next.

2. All of us will, as you know, become third country nationals (TCNs). This ordonnance makes it clear that our future status will be based on the current status/cards for TCNs but with more favourable conditions. You might call us ‘TCNs with benefits’. In other words, there will not be a special status for us Brits if there is no deal - the cards that we have to apply for will be the same card as, for instance, your Thai or your Syrian friends have to have.

3. Everyone will have to apply for their new status within the transition period - no exceptions. For some this will be easier than others.

4. No language or other integration conditions will be required.

5. The provisions in the ordonnance only apply to people who were legally resident (note that weasel word 'legally') before Brexit day AND apply for their new status before the end of the French transition period.

6. There are strict reciprocity conditions. The citizens’ rights provisions in the ordonnance can be suspended by a decree if the French government finds that the UK doesn’t grant equivalent treatment - not just to French citizens living in the UK but also on the control of goods and passengers to and from the United Kingdom and veterinary and phytosanitary control on imports from the United Kingdom. We were expecting much of the rest but including goods and passengers in the reciprocity condition was a bit of a startler.

7. There will be a fee for the issue of ALL cards under the new system, and for each future renewal. This is likely to be the same fee as that currently paid by TCNs, but it will definitely be between 200 and 340 euros.

