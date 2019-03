"We are advising all our customers not to travel with us. If this is not possible, please be extremely patient. Our teams are doing their best to help where/when needed," said the manager of Eurostar at Paris Gare du Nord, Lawrence on Twitter.

He warned that there are still "severe delays" of over four hours, as well as cancellations due to the fact that French customs officers are still carrying out their work-to-rule industrial action aimed at showing the kind of chaos at customs checks that will happen after Brexit.

