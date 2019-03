Submarine films are a subgenre of war films that are able to heighten intensity due to their unique setting.

They are able to go beyond the normal tensions of the average action film by highlighting the close quarters and removal from civilization.

In addition to the claustrophobia and isolation, there’s a number of things that can go wrong that far down, from machinery fires to decompression sickness.

Over 150 submarine films have been made in the past 100 years.

This genre is popular with French and Americans alike, leading to successful films such as The Hunt for Red October in America and now Le Chant du Loup (The Wolf's Call) in France, and even a cultural overlap in the English-language French-Belgian film Kursk.

Le Chant du Loup stars César Award winning actor, Omar Sy, who became one of France’s most popular actors after his role in Les Intouchables.

Mathieu Kassovitz of Amelie fame also stars in this film.

He is popular in France and abroad, earning him numerous awards from Cannes to Chicago.

Le Chant du Loup is “the wolf’s call” the sound of a sonar that can be detected by the main character of the film, an acoustic analyst known as “the golden ear”.

This film provides insight into French politics and warfare, fueled by director Antonin Baudry’s personal experiences from his time as a diplomat and advisor to the prime minister.

A realistic element is also added by the fact that the film was shot using real submarines and sets that were built in real scale.

Having the cast and crew move around in a confined space when filming allowed them to connect to the story.

Don’t miss this film being screened on Thursday March 14th at 7 pm at Cinéma Luminor with English subtitles by Lost in Frenchlation: