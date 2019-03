If the deal goes ahead, then at least most of the rights of British citizens in the EU and Europeans in the UK would be protected even if Britain crashes out of Europe without a deal.

Meanwhile a rejection of the deal means less certainty for the British living in France and MPs will then be asked to vote on Wednesday on whether the UK should give up negotiations and leave in a no-deal scenario.

The Local ran a straw poll on Twitter, asking readers if they hope May's updated Brexit deal gets the green light on Tuesday.

And the results were pretty emphatic.

Despite the fact a deal would at least give Britons in France some guarantees about their future, most wanted it to be rejected.

On Twitter two-thirds of voters so far are saying no, they don't want the deal to cross the line, with over 20% saying that they have stopped caring about Brexit and just over 10% saying that they actually do want it to pass.

Quick poll: Do you hope Theresa May's Brexit deal gets the green light from the British parliament today? Tell us why (or why not) in a reply. — The Local France (@TheLocalFrance) March 12, 2019

David Stewart, who does not want the deal to pass and wants a second vote on Brexit, said, "There's quite a lot 'wrong' with the way the EU works, but I'd rather the UK played a constructive part in promoting improvements from inside than by criticising /'advising' from outside".Some made their frustration over the situation very clear.

I will be marching again on the 23rd March.I want to remain in the EU,it's the best option for me,as I live in France and for my dear family in the UK — ceri green (@wiggy54) March 12, 2019

There's quite a lot 'wrong' with the way the EU works, but I'd rather the UK played a constructive part in promoting improvements from inside than by criticising/'advising' from outside. — David Stewart 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@57dave51) March 12, 2019

Sonia Woodman asked, "How can anyone say they've given up caring when it's their future and their children's future that is at stake. Do they not understand the depths of the choice before them? Let's have a # PeoplesVote to see if it's the deal the People want, before signing away Britain's future."