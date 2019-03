Monday March 11th

French President Emmanuel Macron will begin his trip to Africa on Monday, during which he is set to visit Djibouti, Ethiopia and Kenya.

The tour will be the president's longest trip since the start of the "yellow vest" crisis.

More than 10 years after French tycoon Bernard Tapie received a €400-million state payout, the businessman is set to go on trial for fraud and embezzling public funds on Monday.

The boss of Orange, Stéphane Richard, will also be on trial alongside Tapie.

French tycoon Bernard Tapie. Photo: AFP

Tuesday March 12th

Although Tuesday's big event will not be taking place in France, it will affect many people living here. On March 12th MPs will pass their verdict for the second time on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit plan to take Britain out of the European Union on March 29th. Although there was talk on Monday that the vote would be scrapped. Who knows what will happen in the mad world of Westminster.

Wednesday March 13th

Macron will be in the capital of Kenya, Nairobi on Wednesday for the UN Assembly on the environment.

The trial of four "yellow vests" suspected of breaking into the main gate of the ministry for relations with parliament in January 2019 is set to begin on Wednesday.

French government minister Benjamin Griveaux had to be evacuated when protesters smashed through the main gate of the ministry in Paris using a forklift truck.

Thursday March 14th

Four associations, including Greenpeace, are set to launch an appeal against the French state, accusing it of taking insufficient action to tackle climate change after receiving two million signatures in support of the move.

International Orchid Exhibition, Vaucelles Abbey, northern France, March 14th to 18th It has been described as "a must for all orchid lovers" - and it's being held in a truly exceptional setting, the halls of the Vaucelles Abbey. Specialists will come from around the world for this five-day festival near Cambrai in northern France. In its 29th year, orchid producers and lovers will exhibit their best creations and organize workshops for anyone wishing to know more about the flower. See pictures here.

Friday March 15th

Friday marks the end of the first stage of France's national consultation (Grand Debat).

The debate was launched in January in the hope of quelling months of anti-government unrest on the streets.

Paris Book Fair, March 15th to 18th The Paris Book Fair, held at the Porte de Versailles, is a must for bookworms. The website says it's "the only literary get-together of its kind, reflecting the extraordinary richness and diversity of publishing". Expect four days in celebration of reading, featuring over 3,000 famous or up-and-coming authors from around the world who will be on hand to meet the public. Read more here (in English). Photo: AFP

Saturday March 16th

Italian film festival, Nice, March 16th-30th Film buffs are sure to love this celebration of Italian cinema in the south of France. France will play Italy in the Six Nations rugby tournament in Rome on Saturday.

Sunday March 17th