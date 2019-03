The white bottle, containing 2008 Champagne, becomes covered with pink butterflies and musical notes when chilled and ready to drink.

The Infinite Eight Champagne, produced in Ville-Dommange near Reims, northeastern France -- will be launched in Japan this month, followed by France in April.

To achieve the bubbly effect, co-designed with French food packaging company Distripac, the bottles are covered in a plastic film, which reacts to the cold thanks to a thermoreactive varnish.

"It's a first. We are the only ones to do it in the Champagne region," of northern France, said Nicolas le Tixerand, head of the small family firm which stretches back generations.

"It's a marketing device. It's also a fun way of learning when a bottle of champagne is ready to be drunk." he told AFP.

According to the official Champagne website, the ideal temperature to serve bubbly is 8-10 degrees Celsius (47-50 degrees Fahrenheit).