The guide, published on the UK government website on Friday , sets out how British businesses that transport goods between the UK and France should prepare for new customs procedures in the event that Britain crashes out of the EU without a deal.

Should the UK leave the EU with no deal on March 29th, customs and controls at the France's border with the UK will be rolled out for goods.

This means that any exchange of goods between France and the UK, both for imports and exports, will be subjected to two customs declarations, one to British customs and one to the French side.

The new guidance from French customs is intended to help UK businesses prepare for the new arrangements.

Photo: AFP

"Brexit without a withdrawal agreement would mean that the United Kingdom becomes from 30 March 2019 a third country to the European Union and leaves the internal market," said Rodolphe Gintz, the director general of French customs, in a letter included in the guide.