The company announced on its website that it was "expecting sizeable delays and congestion in Paris Gare du Nord today (08/03/2018)".

However in the announcement in French it warned that these delays ere expected to last until March 10th as a result of customs officials staging “Brexit-style” security checks at the Gare du Nord station in Paris.

Passengers are being advised to travel "only if necessary" and if they do plan on travelling, "to get to the ticket gates at the time indicated on your tickets, arriving later could risk you missing your train."

"Our services from Paris are currently delayed between 30 and 45 minutes," Eurostar told The Local on Friday.

However Eurostar passengers took to Twitter on Friday to express their frustration with the situation, with some saying that even though they had left enough time to check-in, they were still worried about missing their train.

"Chaos at gare du nord. I've arrived in plenty of time for my train, way ahead of 'at departure gate time' but the queues are horrendous-what if I don't get to the departure zone by the deadline?" tweeted Ben Taylor.

@Eurostar chaos at gare du nord. I’ve arrived in plenty of time for my train, way ahead of ‘at departure gate time’ but the queues are horrendous- what happens if I don’t get to the departure zone by the deadline ? — Ben Taylor (@solliveien) March 8, 2019

Another passenger tweeted: "We know Brexit is a crock of s*** but @Eurostar are determined to make the experience as joyless as.possible already. Check-in at Gare du Nord in Paris is sheer purgatory."

We know Brexit is a crock of s*** but @Eurostar are determined to make the experience as joyless as.possible already. Check-in at Gare du Nord in Paris is sheer purgatory — MIKE WALTERS (@MikeWaltersMGM) March 8, 2019

On top of the delays caused by the industrial action, Eurostar has cancelled a number of services throughout March for operational reasons which is also disrupting travel.

Meanwhile passenger services on the EuroTunnel were operating as usual and local newspaper La Voix Calais reported that there were no traffic problems on Friday on the A16 motorway (see tweet below). By comparison, on Thursday trucks were backed up for several kilometres along the same motorway.

#Calais Pas de perturbation et une circulation fluide sur l’autoroute A16

➡️https://t.co/atRUvKli4o pic.twitter.com/PmEfHDlFZ2 — La Voix Calais (@VDNCalais) March 8, 2019

What's the strike all about?