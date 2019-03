Its colourful houses, cobbled streets and the fact that it is car-free, may well make Rue Cremieux seem like the dream Paris street to live on.

And perhaps it was, at least until Instagram came along.

The pretty street, located near Bastille and Gare de Lyon in the 12th arrondissement, is definitely one of the Paris streets you should walk down, but since becoming one of Europe's most popular spots to secure that perfect selfie, residents have had enough, France Info has reported.

In fact, they have gone as far as asking the City of Paris to protect their privacy by installing gates at either end of the street to keep these pesky influencers at bay.

And a quick look at the Instagram and Twitter accounts created by a local resident to show just how bad it is -- each with the tagline 'Shit people do Rue Cremieux' -- will show you why.

From hen and wedding parties crowding the tiny street, to yoga aficionados posing directly in front of their doors and fashion shoots, it's no wonder the people living there never get a moment's peace.

Just take a look: